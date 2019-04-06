Daniel James Kirkby, 46, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at home, April 3, 2019. Dan is survived by his parents, David Kirkby and Verona Kirkby both of Wilmington, NC; four brothers, Steven, Mark (Kim), both of Chesapeake, VA, Matthew (Melissa) of Wilmington, NC, and Brian (Denise) of Ft. Collins, CO; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his work family at PPD.Dan was a graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, VA and James Madison University.The family thanks the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University for their care for the past twelve years, especially Doctors Annick Desjardins and Alan Friedman. Locally, the family thanks Doctors John Anagnost and Peter Manolukas, and the Jedrey Family Foundation for their support. Special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, especially Shaun, Teresa, and Jillian for their caring support.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington NC, 28403, with The Rev. Richard G. Elliott officiating.In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Danâ€™s name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 2801.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.comAndrews Valley Chapel Service Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary