Daniel Keith Abee, Sr., 93, of Chesapeake, VA, went home to be with the Lord October 4, 2019.
Born in Hickory, NC, to the late Esley and Annie Shook Abee, Keith answered his nations call in 1943 enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served as a radio communications officer during World War II in the Pacific Theater until the conclusion of the war on a destroyer escort. He was recalled to active service in the Korean Conflict and assigned to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. It was there that he met his future wife of 67 years, Peggy Mooney.
Keith received his B.S. Degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, where he majored in electrical engineering and math education. He was the owner of a successful masonry contracting business. Later, his career as an educator was spent in the Chesapeake School System as a math teacher and Departmental Chairman at Deep Creek Middle and High School until his retirement in 1991.
Many will remember Keith as a man's man, not afraid of hard work, and a lover of his family. Mr. Abee was a faithful, humble, member of Bible Believers Church formerly Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For more than 55 years he gave of himself freely in loving service as an Elder and Adult Sunday School Teacher. He was a man who, above all else, desired that God be glorified.
Keith was vitally involved over the years on many church committees and volunteered his masonry skills in the entire building inside and out of the sanctuary and Fellowship Hall of the church. He later transferred to Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake. His life truly exemplified Ecclesiastes 9:10 "whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with all thy might.", He had served as Treasurer of the Chesapeake Retired Teachers Association and as a teacher was honored with a P.T.A. life membership and Chesapeake retired teacher of the year and Gideon West.
Keith blessed countless people with his many talents as a builder, math tutor and sharing the vegetables from his garden. He would surely say to us, "There is work to do; get at it!"
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Peggy Mooney Abee; daughter, Donna Adams (Tony) and Cookie Jones (Dennis); son, Danny Abee, all residents of Chesapeake; Taffy Bain (Robbie) of Moyock, NC; three grandchildren, Don Hartung, Leah Kennedy (Josh), and Nathan Adams (Melissa); and great-grandchildren, Angela Hartung, Charlie and Lydia Kennedy, and Brantley, Preston, and Averly Adams.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 George Washington Hwy North on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Temple Baptist Church, 1322 George Washington Hwy North on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. by Pastor Watson Morgan. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International West or Temple Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019