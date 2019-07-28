|
|
Daniel Lee Rinick, Jr, 74, of Chesapeake, VA (formerly of Virginia Beach) passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital on August 2, 1944 and was a graduate of Princess Anne High School in 1962. Dan retired from the Virginia Beach Police Department in 1997 after 33 years of service. In 2011 he and his wife became business owners of a 7-Eleven franchise on Hanbury Road in Chesapeake, VA. Dan was a master mason at bayside lodge no. 218 in Virginia Beach and a member of the Scottish Rite Of Freemasonry Norfolk. He was predeceased by his father Daniel L Rinick, Sr. and mother Dorothy Mae Woodard.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Judy Rinick; 2 daughters, Kelly Leigh Rinick Kitselman of Basalt, CO; and Aime Colleen Rinick of Norfolk; 2 grandsons, John Blounts, III and Christian Matthews; and his beloved dog Gus.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers you may make contributions to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019