Virginia Beach - Daniel O. Lewis, 80, entered into eternal rest at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born on November 7, 1938 to the late Ulysses and Oulia Lewis, Daniel was a devoted son who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps followed by a professional trucking career. Daniel was married for 50 years to the late Earlene P. Lewis. Together, they loved traveling and making memories with family.
He leaves to cherish his memory two children, son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Candace Lewis and daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Wayne Reeves; 3 grandchildren, Chanta Langley, Bryson Lewis and wife, Kate, and Tiffany Lewis and husband, Will Raney; 5 great-grandchildren, Lily, Leilan, Reyna, Tasha, Brianna and many loving cousins, family and friends.
Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA will host a viewing and family visitation on Friday, September 20, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A celebration of life service and repass will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 pm. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019