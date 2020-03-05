|
Daniel Robert Cavallaro, II, 27, was reunited with his Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020. Robbie was born in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the loving son of Daniel R. and Dana Fulcher Cavallaro. He was a member of Harvest Assembly of God, Chesapeake. Robbie never knew a stranger. He offered unconditional friendship to all he met. Robbie had a big and generous heart. He would give you the shirt off his back or find a way to get what you needed. He fiercely loved his family and friends, and especially his son, Titus. His joy was bringing laughter to any situation. He was a loyal fan of Star Wars, the Patriots, the Red Sox, the Celtics and all things Boston. Robbie will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Daniel and Dana; son, Titus Alexander Dezelah; brother, Nathan E. Cavallaro; maternal grandparents, Charles and Jean Fulcher; paternal grandparents, Bob and Ruth Cavallaro; uncles, Charles Fulcher, Jr. (Rebecca), and Joseph Cavallaro; aunt, Brenda Cavallaro; and numerous loving cousins, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 noon at Harvest Assembly of God, 525 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake with Pastor Amos Dodge officiating. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Titus Dezelah Cavallaro Educational Fund. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for more information on the fund and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020