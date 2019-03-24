The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Daniel Ronald Godfrey Sr. Obituary
Daniel Ronald Godfrey Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Virginia to Walter T. Godfrey and Catherine Bell Godfrey. He was one of the youngest of 18 children and he often spoke lovingly about never feeling alone.Dan graduated from East Carolina College with a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Accounting. He was a real-estate agent for over 60 years, with many awards to show for his hard work and dedication.He was an exceptionally caring, big-hearted family man, determined, athletic and strong-willed individual. He was preceded by his wife Earlene Newcomb Godfrey, daughter Karen Colonna, son Daniel Ronald Godfrey, Jr., along with his 17 brothers and sisters and their spouses, including his nephew Garland Godfrey.He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Godfrey Mason and her husband Chuck, their children Madison and Tanner Mason, his son Billy Colonna and his wife Linda, their children, Will, Charles, and Billinda Colonna, his son-in-law Tom Duckett, and his children, Quinn and Heath Duckett.A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Saturday March 30, 2019, at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, 2020 Laskin Rd. Virginia Beach, Virginia. A committal service at Colonial Grove Memorial Park will be held prior at 10:30 am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
