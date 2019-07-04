The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Spring Branch Community Church
Daniel Scott Burket Obituary
Daniel Scott Burket , 32, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Virginia Beach to Bill and Jane Burket. Daniel was employed as an Assistant Operations Manager with the Port of Virginia.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lauren Burket; his 2 sons, Emmett & Turner; his parents; his brothers, Billy & Michael; along with many extended relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel from 4-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Spring Branch Community Church at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Burial will be private at Princess Anne Memorial Park. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
