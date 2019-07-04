|
Daniel Scott Burket , 32, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Virginia Beach to Bill and Jane Burket. Daniel was employed as an Assistant Operations Manager with the Port of Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lauren Burket; his 2 sons, Emmett & Turner; his parents; his brothers, Billy & Michael; along with many extended relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel from 4-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Spring Branch Community Church at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Burial will be private at Princess Anne Memorial Park. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019