Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
2018 - 2019
Daniel Scrivner Obituary
Daniel Richard Scrivner went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the loving arms of his parents. Daniel was born on August 23, 2018 to Cassandra and Tyler Scrivner in Chesapeake, VA.

Although Daniel's time on Earth was short, he spread love, joy and laughter wherever he went. Daniel gave his family a lifetime of memories in the short amount of time he was here. His family finds comfort knowing that he is whole again and is with his grandmother and great-grandfather.

He will be cherished by his mother and father, Cassandra and Tyler; aunt Jackie; grandfather Peter; grandfather and grandmother David and Makiko; great-grandmother Ruth and a family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and furry siblings.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for their excellent treatment while Daniel was in their care. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.chkd.org to make a donation in Daniel's honor.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7th from 4-6 PM.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 11:00 AM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel. Following the funeral service, a private family committal will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
