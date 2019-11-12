|
Daniel Stratton Dechert, Sr., 85, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Harbor's Edge on November 10, 2019.
He was born in Winchester, VA, the eldest son of the late Robert Beck Dechert and Mary Katherine Quick Dechert.
He is predeceased in death by his parents and his brother, William Beck Dechert.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen Macdonald Dechert; his two children, Elizabeth Macdonald Dechert Boscovich and her husband Bill; his son Daniel Stratton Dechert, Jr., his wife Shannon and three grandchildren; Camden, Joshua, and Benjamin Dechert.
Dan was graduated William and Mary College and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Dan proudly served his country in the US Army before beginning his professional career which included positions at the Newport News Shipyard, Ernst & Whinney, Hospital Data Center of Virginia and Colonial Retirement Homes.
Dan loved history which lead to his involvement and leadership with the Patrick Henry Society. He also served as President of the Hospice Association of Virginia Beach.
Dan and Mary Ellen had many interests together including travel, art, photography and the love of the local waterways.
Above all, Dan cherished his time spent with family.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. A reception at the church will follow the service.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and professional caregivers throughout his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name, may be made to St. Andrews Church (1004 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507); The Chrysler Museum (245 West Olney Road, Norfolk VA 23510) or The Lewy Body Dementia Association (912 Killiam Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047).
The family takes comfort in words from one of his favorite musical productions, Les Miserables. "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. To know another person is to see the face of God."
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019