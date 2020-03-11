|
|
Daniel T. Dowdy, Sr., 79, passed away on March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 4, 1941 to the late Marguerite and Arthur Dowdy, Sr., in Norfolk, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur G. Dowdy.
Dan had a long career in Transportation and worked in many areas including dock work, driving, sales and management. He loved to coach youth football, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his sons, Danny Dowdy, Duane Dowdy, Barry Dowdy and Alex Dowdy; his brother, Ralph Dowdy; his sister , Anne Roach; ten grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4:30 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park with a reception to follow. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020