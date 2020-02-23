|
Mr. Daniel W. Holley was welcomed into his mansion not made with hands on February 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Brenda Holley, and his parents Mrs. Betty M. Smith and Mr. Robert Holley, and two sisters; Margaret Mitchell and Rosa Grant. He leaves to treasure his memory one son; Daniel C. Holley (Vanessa), one daughter Veronica Lassiter (Kelvin), one granddaughter Christian, one grandson Johnathan, one brother Herman Morgan of Lowell, MA, two sisters; Gwendolyn Holley and Prophetess Valerie Resse of Norfolk, VA, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 5 from 3-6 pm at Keith Matthews Funeral Home located at 5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 at the Funeral Home. Chief Apostle D.L. Wilson of Kingdom Harvest Int'l will be officiating the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020