|
|
MARCH 24, 1989 TO AUGUST 13, 2019
Danielle Edith Mayo, 30, passed away August 13, 2019. Danielle was born in Virginia Beach, VA.
Danielle had a heart of gold and loved her daughter Cassidy and her doggies more than life.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Cassidy L Mayo; father Richard Brian Mayo and his late wife Olivia Mayo of Virginia Beach; her mother Bonnie Waddicar Mayo and husband Michael D. McNamara of Virginia Beach; brother, Bryan W. Mayo of Virginia Beach; identical twin sister Alyse N. Pladars and husband Alexander K. Pladars II of Sneads Ferry, NC; niece Sophia R. Mayo; nephews, Wesley C. Mayo, Bryce A. Pladars, and Gage A. Pladars; Grandparents, Peggy and Ross Mayo and Edith and Earl Waddicar; Many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family are welcome to her Celebration of Life Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 pm at Memorial Spiritualist Church, 307 West 37th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508. Following the service family and friends are invited to Mike and Bonnie's home. Condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com/obituary/danielle-edith-mayo/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019