Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Danilo B. Conde Obituary
Danilo B. Conde, 69, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019. He was born in Rosario Cavite, Philippines to the late Hospicio & Honorata Conde. Danilo was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Salinas Family of Tidewater.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Luz Ingrid T. Conde; his son, Patrick D. Conde; six sisters; one brother; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6-9:00 p.m. with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The mass of the resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019
