Danny Ray Newberry went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born in Missouri to Mr. James and Ruth Newberry.

Danny was a member of Community Church, Chesapeake and he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; daughters, Jme Dunlow (Chris) and Danielle Delaney (Jeff Andleton); sons, Kip Klewer (Alicia O' Brien), Kevin Klewer(Heather Peedin) and Brandon Klewer ( Nichole); sisters, Phyllis Chastain and Sherry Young; brother, Ronald Newberry, 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Danny was predeceased by his grandson, Jordan Klewer.

A celebration of Danny's life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
