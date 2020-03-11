The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Drummond Baptist Church
3873 Ballahack Rd
Chesapeake, VA
Danny Rix Edwards

Danny Rix Edwards Obituary
Danny Rix Edwards, 68, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 9, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, Danny was the son of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Edwards. He was a graduate of Madison College and President of Phi Mu Alpha fraternity. He was a composer, writing over 400 songs and published by 17 publishing companies around the world. He was also a Hand Bell Composer of the year for Jeffer's Hand Bell publishing company.

Danny served as church Music Director at several churches in the Tidewater area and Rockingham County, VA. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lori W. Edwards; daughter, Rebecca W. Edwards of Oregon; son, John M. Edwards of Arizona; and cousin, Betty Clark of Smithfield, VA.

A memorial service will be held at Lake Drummond Baptist Church, 3873 Ballahack Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322 on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Romanian Orphanage, Union Mission, Samaritan's Purse, or any church in the Nashville, TN, area devastated by recent tornados. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020
