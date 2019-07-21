Danny Ward Mullin, 63, passed away on July 17, 2019. Dan was born in Hagerstown, MD. to the late Samuel W. and Treva U. Mullin on October 11, 1955 and was also preceded in death by his brother, Aubrey L. Mullin. He graduated from Clear Spring High School in 1973. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1975 and retired from military service in 1995. He recently had retired from GDIT as an IT Professional with over 20 years of service. He was a member and Past Master of Currituck Lodge #463 A.F. & A.M. in Coinjock, NC.



Dan is survived by his wife, Renee Mullin; daughter, Keri Anne Mullin Montoya and her husband, Drew; son, Charles W. Mullin; stepson, Joshua Holsinger; grandchildren, Carmelo, Anthony, Nicholas, and Maya; brother, Jay L. Mullin and his wife Lori; and nephew, Matt Mullin.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA with a funeral service beginning promptly at 1pm. Burial will be held in Mt. Carmel U.M.C., in Big Pool, MD. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to offer a condolence to the family. The family of Dan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff of Sentara Hospice House for their medical care and attention. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019