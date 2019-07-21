The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Mullin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Ward Mullin


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Ward Mullin, 63, passed away on July 17, 2019. Dan was born in Hagerstown, MD. to the late Samuel W. and Treva U. Mullin on October 11, 1955 and was also preceded in death by his brother, Aubrey L. Mullin. He graduated from Clear Spring High School in 1973. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1975 and retired from military service in 1995. He recently had retired from GDIT as an IT Professional with over 20 years of service. He was a member and Past Master of Currituck Lodge #463 A.F. & A.M. in Coinjock, NC.

Dan is survived by his wife, Renee Mullin; daughter, Keri Anne Mullin Montoya and her husband, Drew; son, Charles W. Mullin; stepson, Joshua Holsinger; grandchildren, Carmelo, Anthony, Nicholas, and Maya; brother, Jay L. Mullin and his wife Lori; and nephew, Matt Mullin.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA with a funeral service beginning promptly at 1pm. Burial will be held in Mt. Carmel U.M.C., in Big Pool, MD. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to offer a condolence to the family. The family of Dan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff of Sentara Hospice House for their medical care and attention.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now