|
|
Danny Y. Tarbell, 74, met his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2020. Danny was a native of Rutland, VT, born to Thomas L. and Esther Y. Tarbell. He was a faithful member of Messiah United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, and a member of the Elizabeth Lodge # 34 A.F. & A.M. in Norfolk. After retiring as a Senior Engineer at the Central Vermont Power Company, Dan continued to share and apply his mechanical engineering knowledge to many projects. He also served his country in the United States Army. Dan was married to the love of his life and best friend, Nan, for 48 years. Together they built a life they loved and a home that was filled with family, friends, and neighbors. Dan's greatest passion was his family and his many friends. All who got to know him, adored him. He was known for his quick wit and endless jokes. Ever competitive, Dan loved to beat everyone at card games and shared many good times winning against his family and friends. Among his many interests, Danny loved hunting, fishing, and boating at Lake Bomoseen and Lake Gaston. Dan was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams. Go Sox, Go Pats!
He is survived by his loving wife and children Tracy and Christopher, their spouses, seven grandchildren, along with a loving extended family.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the love and support from his nurses, doctors and caregivers, in his final years.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veterans cemetery in Suffolk,VA. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020