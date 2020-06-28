Dante Fernandez Fontimayor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dante's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dante F. Fontimayor, 67, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in San Narciso, Zambales, Philippines to the late Alejo "Alex" Rosagaran Fontimayor and Regina Fernandez Fontimayor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Veronica "Ving" Latonio Fontimayor and children: Dan Alex L. Fontimayor; Vincent L. Fontimayor and wife Betsy Liberty Fontimayor; Kyle L. Fontimayor and his fiancÃ© Bianca Isabel Salvador Bataclan. Left to cherish his memory also include his siblings: sister, Aida Fontimayor Fanugao and husband Rey, brother, Domenico Fontimayor and wife Elvie; brother, Deo Fontimayor and wife Gilda; brother, Efren Fontimayor and wife Marilyn; and brother, Gil Fontimayor and wife Adora.

Dante graduated at Magsaysay Memorial College in San Narcisco, Zambales, Philippines and attended the Philippine School of Business Administration, Manila, Philippines. Dante was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, Persian Gulf War Veteran, and served for 23 years. He also worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years in Norfolk, VA and in Las Vegas, NV. In his spare time, he enjoyed the finer things of retired life. He was a recreational bowler, an active participant in community service locally and abroad in the Philippines, and avid traveler with his wife and merry retirees of Virginia Beach. Dante was a former member of Victory Daylight Lodge #1778 in Norfolk, VA, a current member of the Indian Springs Masonic Lodge #48 in Las Vegas, NV, Filipino Veterans Group Inc., Las Vegas, NV, and President of the Las Vegas Legacy Lions Club.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:30-8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 4:30 p.m. and Novena at 5:30 p.m.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Novena at 5:00 p.m. both at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502.

A private Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.woodlawnorfolk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
04:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
05:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Service
05:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved