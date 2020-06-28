Dante F. Fontimayor, 67, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in San Narciso, Zambales, Philippines to the late Alejo "Alex" Rosagaran Fontimayor and Regina Fernandez Fontimayor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Veronica "Ving" Latonio Fontimayor and children: Dan Alex L. Fontimayor; Vincent L. Fontimayor and wife Betsy Liberty Fontimayor; Kyle L. Fontimayor and his fiancÃ© Bianca Isabel Salvador Bataclan. Left to cherish his memory also include his siblings: sister, Aida Fontimayor Fanugao and husband Rey, brother, Domenico Fontimayor and wife Elvie; brother, Deo Fontimayor and wife Gilda; brother, Efren Fontimayor and wife Marilyn; and brother, Gil Fontimayor and wife Adora.
Dante graduated at Magsaysay Memorial College in San Narcisco, Zambales, Philippines and attended the Philippine School of Business Administration, Manila, Philippines. Dante was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, Persian Gulf War Veteran, and served for 23 years. He also worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years in Norfolk, VA and in Las Vegas, NV. In his spare time, he enjoyed the finer things of retired life. He was a recreational bowler, an active participant in community service locally and abroad in the Philippines, and avid traveler with his wife and merry retirees of Virginia Beach. Dante was a former member of Victory Daylight Lodge #1778 in Norfolk, VA, a current member of the Indian Springs Masonic Lodge #48 in Las Vegas, NV, Filipino Veterans Group Inc., Las Vegas, NV, and President of the Las Vegas Legacy Lions Club.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:30-8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 4:30 p.m. and Novena at 5:30 p.m.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Novena at 5:00 p.m. both at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502.
A private Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.woodlawnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.