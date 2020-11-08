Almost 98, she was called to heaven to be with her husband of 51 years, Russell L. Ambrose, and her eldest daughter, Donna M. Thornton, while being attended to by both her sons, Paul C. and Frank Ambrose, in the hospital on Oct. 6,2020. Her youngest daughter, Jacqueline T. Ambrose of Asheville, NC and her only grandson, Anthony J. Thornton of Chesapeake, were there with her in prayer and by phone. She was the daughter of the late Amin and the late Roslind Abraham and cousin of the DaSilva family, all of Trinidad, British West Indies. With respect to siblings, she is survived by Desmond Abraham of Venezuela and predeceased by Ursula Parma and Gerald Abraham of FL, and Harry Abraham of CA.



When asked after being released from a two-week hospital stay for a near fatal condition in 2004, what accomplishments and accolades she wanted us to mention in this situation, our always modest mother said, "Those who knew me know what I did for my church, my family and my community. Love everlasting," (signed) Daphne Ambrose.



As an active parishioner since 1959, in addition to her Mass of the Resurrection Funeral Service being celebrated on Sat. Nov. 14, 2020, at 10AM in St. Matthews Catholic Church after which her cremains will be inurned at the church's columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, donations for the Daphne Ambrose Memorial Fund are being accepted at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Attn: Ms. Bobbi Lane, 3314 Sandra Ln., VA Beach, VA 23464-1798



