Dardanella Carpenter Joynes, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in a Virginia Beach hospital. Dardanella (aka Dee and Nanny Dee) worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the Virginia Beach Health Department. Born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, she was the daughter of the late Lula Jones and Jesse J. Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Duff Joynes.



Dardanella was a graduate of Maury High School, Class of 1942 where she was a cheerleader. She was a lifelong resident of the Hampton Roads area. Dee enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, telling wonderful stories and dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Robin B. Watson of Virginia Beach; a son, Harry R. Bybee and his wife, Gerri of Virginia Beach; 3 grandchildren, Keith and Michelle Bybee, and Ashley Watson and her fiancÃ©, Jonathan Gantz; and 2 great grandchildren, Aspen and Cali Gantz.



The family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, June 22nd from noon until 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of the donorâ€™s choice. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at The Atria Assisted Living in Virginia Beach for their loving care.



