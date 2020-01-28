Home

Daria Anacletus King Obituary
Daria Anacletus King, of Columbia, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia passed away January 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Juanita Tolentino King. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Darian (Dominie); two granddaughters, Symphony and Annagrace; sister, Florencia "Duffy" Miller, and a host of cousins and other family members. A funeral service will be held, 12noon, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 28, 2020
