CHESAPEAKE - Darleen Marie Louvett McClenney, 66, of the 3500 block of Old Mill Rd. passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in a local hospital. She was born on September 21, 1952 to the late Lloyd and Ruby Louvett; and was a 1971 graduate of Oscar Smith High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jessie Lloyd McClenney.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Steven McClenney; a son, Steven McClenney II and his wife Amber; step children, Adam McClenney (Billy) and Dawn Sutton (Matthew); two brothers, Roger Louvett (Mary) and David Louvett (Tiffany); and four grandchildren, Quade and Camdyn Sutton and Daniel and Morgan McClenney.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 24, 2019