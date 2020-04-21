The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
LIVE ONLINE Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Lassiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Painter Lassiter


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Painter Lassiter Obituary
Darlene Painter Lassiter, 58, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born April 26, 1961 in Norfolk, VA to the late Leroy and Helen Painter. She was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore, Allen, David, Samuel and Milton; nephew, Barry L. Painter; brother-in-law, Barry Willoughby. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Grady Lassiter; daughter, Angela Lassiter; son, Anthony Lassiter; four sisters, Helen Jackson, Evelyn Willoughby, Leona Thorne, Celestine Painter; one brother, Nathaniel Painter; mother-in-law, Jeanette Lassiter; nephew, Michael Painter; two special friends, Sharon Wilson and Angela Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -