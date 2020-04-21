|
Darlene Painter Lassiter, 58, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born April 26, 1961 in Norfolk, VA to the late Leroy and Helen Painter. She was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore, Allen, David, Samuel and Milton; nephew, Barry L. Painter; brother-in-law, Barry Willoughby. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Grady Lassiter; daughter, Angela Lassiter; son, Anthony Lassiter; four sisters, Helen Jackson, Evelyn Willoughby, Leona Thorne, Celestine Painter; one brother, Nathaniel Painter; mother-in-law, Jeanette Lassiter; nephew, Michael Painter; two special friends, Sharon Wilson and Angela Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020