The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Settle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Settle


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Settle Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Anna Darlene Settle, 90, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at home. She was born on May 15, 1929 in West Virginia to the late Virgil and Almeda McMillen. Darlene retired as an LPN from Maryview Medical Center after 14 years of service; and spent most of time caring for others and serving the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil D. Settle; her daughter, Linda S. Hutchinson; and a grandson, Brian Settle.

She is survived by her son, Robert D. Settle and his wife Carol; a sister, Delores Dinwiddie; three grandchildren, Melissa Norman and husband Scott, M. Todd Hutchinson and Katie Luster, and L. Reid Hutchinson; four great grandchildren, Zoey E. Norman, Zane R. Norman, Conor Hutchinson and Ryan Hutchinson; and a host of extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:30 - 6:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -