CHESAPEAKE - Anna Darlene Settle, 90, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at home. She was born on May 15, 1929 in West Virginia to the late Virgil and Almeda McMillen. Darlene retired as an LPN from Maryview Medical Center after 14 years of service; and spent most of time caring for others and serving the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil D. Settle; her daughter, Linda S. Hutchinson; and a grandson, Brian Settle.
She is survived by her son, Robert D. Settle and his wife Carol; a sister, Delores Dinwiddie; three grandchildren, Melissa Norman and husband Scott, M. Todd Hutchinson and Katie Luster, and L. Reid Hutchinson; four great grandchildren, Zoey E. Norman, Zane R. Norman, Conor Hutchinson and Ryan Hutchinson; and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:30 - 6:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019