Darlene "Dee" Thompson, 85, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 4, 2019. She was a native of Erie, PA and the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy Riley. Mrs. Thompson was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Thompson, Sr. and two sons, Robert J. Thompson, Jr. and Kevin T. Thompson.
Dee was a veteran of the United States Army and later earned certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began a career with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office in 1982, where she was a deputy and physician's assistant and was later promoted to Lieutenant and served as the supervisor of the Medical Department. During her 22 years with the Sheriff's Office, she earned numerous awards, including being named Deputy Sheriff of the Year by the Ruritan Club, and made a difference in the lives of countless youth and adults under her care. She was also active for many years in youth programs and was often recognized for her dedication to the local community, including a Governor's Award for Volunteer Excellence.
Dee had a vibrant personality and leaves those who loved her with countless joyful memories, but most of all, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and a selfless public servant.
Survivors include her son Timothy Thompson and wife Kellie, son Patrick Thompson and wife Cynthia, son Shawn Thompson, and daughter Kelly Hatcher; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and an extended family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00- 8:00 pm at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am on, Thursday, October 10th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019