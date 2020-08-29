On Monday evening, August 24, 2020, Darnell Lorraine Uzzle ascended into the heavenly realm of eternal existence with Almighty God. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 24, 1947.



Her professional career consisted of serving as a teacher and school counselor. Her generous heart in education was a divine calling which led to her becoming a consummate, life-long educator.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Zakiya L. Worthey; son, Zuri Uzzle (Azusa); granddaughters: Anisa Worthey, Amaya Worthey, and Kimora Smith; brothers: Kenneth Lamb, Vincent Snead (Patricia), Kent Snead, Moses Snead (Velma), Wilbur Jordan; sister, Susan Snead; devoted caregiver, Winifred "Chachi" Ledesma; and a host of other family and friends.



An intimate graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Columbia Gardens located at 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.



