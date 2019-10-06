|
Darrell Dwane Wilson, 83 passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. He was surrounded by family. Darrell was born on October 21, 1935 in Midwest Wyoming to Ernest C. Wilson and Mary Lorene (Norris) Wilson. He was their only child. He grew up in Midwest Wyoming and after Junior College enlisted in the Navy in 1956.
Darrell proudly served the United States of America for more than 27 years. From Seaman Recruit to his retirement as a Master Chief Petty Officer, he excelled in every assignment. Most of his career dealt with avionics and electronics on carriers. He deployed on both the USS Wasp and the USS John F. Kennedy where as Senior CPO and Master CPO he was in charge of their flight decks as the Air Wing Maintenance Chief. He also served on the Admiral's staff at COMNAVAIRLANT.
Stationed throughout the US and Roosevelt Roads Puerto Rico he spent his down time participating on the Navy's Fast Pitch Softball teams as the pitcher, played guard on their basketball team and was East Coast Champion in singles Horseshoe Pitching.
His strengths were in his ability to view situations, tasks and objects in a near 3 dimensional perspective as if they were a numerical expression to be simplified and solved. He was an accomplished mathematician, electronics and avionics wizard. His hobbies included playing the banjo and mandolin, playing golf and "tinkering" with anything that was broken.
Just short of reaching his 84th birthday and passing only 9 months after his bride of 61 years Marion Wilson, Darrell is survived by his 2 children Karen Cando and Jeffery (JD) Wilson, his son-in law Tony Cando, grandchildren Chad Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery, Ben Wilson, Stephanie Wilson, Julia Wilson, Katherine Wilson and Jacob Wilson and great-grandson Vaughn Montgomery. He was a loyal, dedicated and hard working family man who never met a stranger. He was generous with his time, his love and his resources. He was a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Quick with a smile and a story he was able to converse on most any subject with most anyone from 5 yrs to 105 yrs! He will be remembered fondly by many, and greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held at a future date in Paducah, KY where his ashes will be brought to join Marion, his wife in eternal rest.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019