Darrell Lee Morris, 66, was born in Lizemores, WV on May 17, 1953, to Clarence and Jeannette Brown Morris. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were brothers Roy, Clarence Junior, Johnnie and Billy; one sister, Thelma Lanham. Surviving siblings are a brother, Carl (Carolyn), Mount Nebo, WV; sisters are Rozella (Pete) Hamric of Circleville, OH, Loretta Greene of Washington, PA, Bernita (Wayne) Fridley of Covington, VA, Freda (Bill) Nutter of Apple Grove, WV, Karen Fugate of Rupert, WV, Margaret Boone of Conover, NC, Mary (Bill) Collins of Dublin, VA, along with many loving nieces and nephews. He attended schools in WV before moving to WA. He graduated from Ephrata High School in Ephrata, WA, where he began his musical career. After playing with several bands there he went to Virginia Beach, VA. While there he furthered his musical career with several different bands. After several years he moved to Nashville before returning to the West Coast. He was a very humble and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Rev. Jadie Morris officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted, WV. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary