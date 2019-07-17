Darrell Paul Patton, 88, died on July 9, 2019, at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 30, 1930, to Rev. Dwight and Mrs. Lillian Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dwight Jr. His youth was spent in several Kansas towns where his father was pastor. He was active in Boy Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City, Kansas and from Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas which was a Methodist affiliated college founded before Kansas became a state. While at college he met and married the joy and love of his life, Claudine Radell Scott. They both graduated in 1952. Claudine and Darrell celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on January 7, 2019. In preparation for the ministry, Darrell received his Masters of Theology from Perkins School of Theology at SMU in Dallas, Texas. His career included teaching at Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, Texas; serving as chaplain to Methodist students at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska; and serving as pastor at Euclid UMC in Topeka, Kansas. Darrell joined the military as a Navy chaplain and served for twenty-four years. He served at Marine Corps bases and on Navy ships reaching the rank of Commander. His military career took him to California, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Virginia, Naples, Italy, and the far East. After retirement from the Navy he earned a Doctorate of Divinity and a Masters Degree in Humanities. He taught at Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk, Virginia for thirteen years in the adult studies program. He is survived by his devoted wife, Claudine; his two daughters, Connie Chrismore of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Dr. Cynthia Patton of Vancouver, Canada; two grandsons, Norman Y. Chrismore III (Ann) and Darrell P. Chrismore (Lydia) both of Norfolk, Virginia and a great granddaughter Caitlyn Chrismore of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was most dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



The family expresses appreciation to his caregivers, Willie Ipac and Mildred Gloria, the staff at Princess Anne Hospital and the staff of Seaside at Atlantic Shores. We also want to thank our friends and our church family for their support.



A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church at 1072 Old Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. Rev. Walter Whitehurst and Rev. Matt Meisenhelter will officiate.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Community United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019