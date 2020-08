Darryl A. Studivant, our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He leaves in his precious memory two daughters, Darrielle Studivant, and Torii Juarez; two grandsons Zaire and Rylin, two sisters, four brothers as well as a host of relatives and friends. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, August 21st at 12:30p.m. at Metropolitan, Berkley, officiated by Pastor Tracy Bass, Esq.