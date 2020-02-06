|
Dave Hilton's courageous journey through two years of Glioblastoma IV brain cancer ended peacefully at home in Kitty Hawk, N.C., recently. His wife, Lola; sons--David, Michael and Patrick--and their wives; stepdaughter, Cynthia Blackwell; and four grandsons survive him. The Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 W. Kitty Hawk Rd., Kitty Hawk, N.C. Condolences may be expressed online via www.gallopfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020