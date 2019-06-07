|
|
Dave VanWart, 55, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. He was born in Scotland and raised in Maine. He is predeceased by his father, Van VanWart.Dave is survived by his high school sweetheart, Tina; his children, Christina and William; his mother, Margaret; sister, Maggie Lane; brothers, Andrew and Harold; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 7, 2019