David Mondy, born September 30, 1929, to Al and Lettie Mondy, passed away March 17, 2019.Dave was very active in sports at Granby High School. He was one of the first 4 lettermen at Granby. Dave did not stop his love of sports at Granby. He earned a basketball scholarship to Elon College. He was the first winner of the North South Golf Tournament. Dave was voted into the Elon College Sports Hall of Fame in 1980.He met and married Peggy Johnson in 1952. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his son, Doug; daughter, Deana; and two grandsons, Jake and Ryan. He is predeceased by his oldest son, Dave Jr.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 2 PM, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502, with a reception to follow.