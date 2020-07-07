1/1
David Alan Hayden
David Alan Hayden, 63, passed away July 4, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Clarence Vernon Hayden and Anna Duprey Hayden. David was a United States Army veteran. He later went on to work and retired as an investigator for the Suffolk Public Defender Office. He also formerly worked as a private investigator. In his free time, David loved playing the guitar. David is survived by his wife, Wanda N. Hayden; two daughters; several grandchildren; and one sister. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Sarah Knight officiating. A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 7, 2020.
