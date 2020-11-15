David A. Taylor, much loved husband and father, passed away on November 4th, 2020 at the age of 60. Dave was born in Portsmouth, VA to Otis (OB) and Barbara Taylor. He was a Virginia Tech alumnus, where he met and married the love of his life, Christine Long Taylor. They eventually moved back to Hampton Roads, settling in Suffolk, where they happily raised a daughter and son, Lauren and Michael Taylor. In addition to his wife and children, Dave is survived by his brother, Don Taylor (Amy O'Rourke), sister, Debbie Scott, and 5 nieces and nephews.



Dave had an unmatched work ethic, dedicating 26 years to his amazing career with Lowe's Home Improvement. He retired in 2013 to spend time doing the things he loved: being with his family, traveling and camping, and boating and fishing at his beloved cottage in Grandy, NC. Dave was also a longstanding member of the Moose Lodge and an enthusiastic supporter of any lodge he passed. He was a loyal and selfless friend to all he knew. He enjoyed long nights with great neighbors and friends, appreciating good drink and endless conversations with those he cared most about. He was the first to lend a helping hand and would do anything for a friend. Dave was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and dedication to his family.



Dave did not wish for his loved ones to mourn his death, therefore, no funeral services will be held. Instead, he requested to have his ashes scattered over the Currituck Sound, where he spent his most cherished and memorable days. In lieu of flowers, Dave wished to honor his family's immense love and devotion to pets and asked that donations be sent to an animal rescue or shelter of your choosing.



