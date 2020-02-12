|
David Alexander Pritchard lll, 72, of Portsmouth, Virginia passed peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 from this life into eternal life with Jesus. David was the son of Melle Green Pritchard and David Alexander Pritchard, Jr. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 26, 1947; and resided with his family at their home in Sterling Point in Portsmouth most of his life.
David Pritchard was a graduate of Churchland High School and a member of Monumental United Methodist Church. His greatest passions were Boating and Formula Racing. He dedicated his life to knowing everything about both; and enjoyed sharing his Adventures from Grand Prix Races to Boat Races around the world with anyone whose ear he could catch! David's other love was time spent on his family's boat, the "BabyBear," on Scott's Creek at the Marina his father owned for many years.
David is survived by two cousins - Joanne Ocherlander of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Carolyn Meiggs of LaPlata, Maryland. He was truly Blessed in the final years of his life by his dear friend, Raymond, as well as his amazing, loving Caregivers, Edward and Betty Brown and Tracy Brooks. A special thank you to the Caring Physicians at Portsmouth Family Medicine, Drs. Britton, Cavin, and Holloway; as well as the loving attention from BonSecour Hospice, especially SarahLee.
Mr. Pritchard will be laid to rest beside his parents at a Graveside Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00PM, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Granby Street, Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020