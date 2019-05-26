SUFFOLK- David Allen Lemley, 71, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1947 to the late Gerald and Maxine Masters Lemley and was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Finn Lemley. He was a two-time Vietnam War veteran in the Navy and an active member of the American Legion Post 88. He retired as a nuclear refueling supervisor from Newport News Shipbuilding after 34 years and was a member of Joliff United Methodist Church.David is survived by his wife, Karen C. Lemley; daughter, Vicki Lemley; sons, Christopher Lemley (wife Morgan), Dennis Lemley (fiancÃ© Jacqueline Armstrong), and Douglas Lemley (significant other Kim Cross); stepchildren, Theresa Anderson, Arthur Golden (wife Kim), and Matthew Heilman (wife Margaret); sisters, Judith Mancino and Becky Simmons; brothers, Terry Lemley (wife Trudy) and Jerry Lemley (wife Peg); grandchildren Avery, Emory, Kendall, Jazmen, Lolita and Bobby; great grandchildren Raymond, Dawn and Jayden.A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:30-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jolliff United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019