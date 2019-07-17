David Allen Patterson, 57, passed away on July 15, 2019. A Virginia native, he was born to the late Ruth Anne and Percy Robert Patterson.



David is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Carolyn Patterson, his daughters, Lauren Marzetta (Greg) and Shelley Patterson (A.J.), granddaughters, Kate Marzetta and Aubrey Lawles, sister, Debbie Sorensen, brother, Jeff Patterson, and niece, Tori Sorensen. His third granddaughter is expected to arrive next month.



David was a long-time member of Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. He was a local banker at many different banks but had been working for TowneBank for the past 15 years. When he wasnâ€™t working, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters; his family was his greatest joy. David was also an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed attending Nascar races and Redskins games.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11am at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23464 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TowneBank Foundation or to the Boy Scout troop 362. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vacremationsociety.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019