David Anthony Scheurich, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with his wife, Christine at his side, holding his hand. He was born on January 16, 1950 to the late Ivene Napier and George Scheurich in Joplin, Missouri. David is also predeceased by his brother, Joe Scheurich.

David had a passion for many things in life and he loved his children and family more than anything. He coached his sons youth sports teams such as baseball, soccer, wrestling, and basketball. He had a special place in his heart for woodworking, pool, and motorcycles, especially Harleys. David enjoyed fishing and was nicknamed "Tuna Man". He also enjoyed hunting and camping. David was known as being the life of any gathering, sharing his jokes, shenanigans and pranks with everyone. He had the biggest heart in the world, which led him to being a great friend to many.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 27 years, Christine Greco Scheurich, sons David Anthony Scheurich Jr., Kevin Wade Scheurich, and Keith Michael Scheurich; brothers Raymond Scheurich (Alta), Danny Scheurich (Joyce), Neil Scheurich (Karen), and Alan Scheurich (Tammy); sisters Louise Stoudt (Tom) and Joan Dannelley; as well as many other family members and friends.

David will be remembered as having a character larger than life and will be missed by all that knew him. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Love you Dad. Heres to all the memories we have.
Kevin Scheurich
Son
June 20, 2020
David Scheurich was a positive role model for me. and took time out of his busy schedule to make sure that i was ok and spent a lot of time with me after my father passed away in 1980. he took me places like wwe in Philadelphia PA and fishing in Havre De Grace Maryland. Uncle David is catching up with my dad joseph l scheurich sr. uncle david thanks for all you did to help make the person i am now.
rest in peace uncle david scheurich
joseph l scheurich jr
Family
June 19, 2020
Dave was such a fun loving person. We always joked about both being from Missouri and ending up here. He was always kind to me and my daughter (both employees at Q-Master Billiards). We will miss him greatly. Big Love to his whole family.
Tabitha Robitaille
Friend
