David Scheurich was a positive role model for me. and took time out of his busy schedule to make sure that i was ok and spent a lot of time with me after my father passed away in 1980. he took me places like wwe in Philadelphia PA and fishing in Havre De Grace Maryland. Uncle David is catching up with my dad joseph l scheurich sr. uncle david thanks for all you did to help make the person i am now.

rest in peace uncle david scheurich

joseph l scheurich jr

