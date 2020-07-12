1/
David Ashe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ashe entered into heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his sister, Debra Ashe, his faithful buddy, Chewie, and many loving family members. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Sentara Norfolk General and Sentara Leigh Hospitals, Sentara Hospice House, as well as the members of Kempsville Baptist Church for their faith and support. The family will gather for a memorial service in David's honor at future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved