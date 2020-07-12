David Ashe entered into heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his sister, Debra Ashe, his faithful buddy, Chewie, and many loving family members. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Sentara Norfolk General and Sentara Leigh Hospitals, Sentara Hospice House, as well as the members of Kempsville Baptist Church for their faith and support. The family will gather for a memorial service in David's honor at future date.



