David Brian Cimino, Sr, 66, died February 21, 2019. David was born in Pottstown, PA to the late Raymond and Elma Ruth Kershner Cimino. He was a veteran, having served 27 years in the US Navy and retiring as a Master Chief. David enjoyed fishing, but his 2 greatest passions were being in the Navy and above all, spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Jax, who affectionately called him Pop Pop. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 33 years, Kelly Cimino; children, David B. Cimino, Jr. and Ashley Moulton and her husband Ruben Moulton III, all of Virginia Beach; grandson Jax Moulton; and a host of other family and friends. The family will be celebrating Davidâ€™s life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Sewellâ€™s Point Golf Course Clubhouse, 600 Ruthven Rd, Norfolk, from 12:00pm until 3:00 pm. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019