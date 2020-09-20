1/1
David B. Lowey
David Branson Lowey, 77, passed away on September 11, 2020 in Virginia Beach. David was born in Ashley, Illinois to the late Bobbie and Ruth Lowey, he is also predeceased by his brother, John W. Lowey. David was a US Navy veteran and retired after nearly 30 years of service from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He is survived by his brother, Larry Lowey; three children, Robin, Pamela and Eddie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching Nascar on TV.

A graveside service will be at 11am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at AG Horton Veterans State Cemetery in Suffolk where US Navy honors will be rendered. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskemspville.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
AG Horton Veterans State Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
