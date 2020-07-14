1/
David B. Mattox

After enjoying a perfect day on the beach, in his favorite chair, David B. Mattox of Portsmouth, VA passed peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2020.

For a man that was known to be short on words, he always found a way to leave a lasting message.

He was the son of Bobbie and Dick, the ornery brother to Rick, Beckey, Bo and Susie. The proud father to Dawn Neely and David (Boo) Mattox and his favorite title of all, the perfect granddaddy to Tyler, Makayla, Malikai and Kamdyn.

The family would like to welcome everyone to a casual Celebration of Life at the family home located at 206 Snead Fairway, Portsmouth, VA this Saturday July 18th beginning at 4:30 pm.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
the family home
