David Beldon Hill, Jr., 76, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia he was the son of the late D.B. Hill, Sr. and Susie Wood Hill. He was also predeceased by his brother, Luke Hill. David was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the 111th Artillery. After his service in the Army, David was a banker and farmer. Later in life, he was a real estate developer. A spiritual man, he was a member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. David was most at home in nature, capturing God's splendor with his camera. Most of all, David loved the beauty of his family and life and found great joy in the happiness of others.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Sparrow; children, Laura Hill Dean (Robert), David B. Hill, III (Michelle); step-children, James Stephens, Ron Sparrow (Shellie) and Karen Sparrow (Dan); grandchildren, Landon, Arianna, Lily, Carolina, Mark, Parker, Gage, Emma Rose and Claire, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the We Promise Foundation, www.wepromisefoundation.org
