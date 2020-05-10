The mark of a man is his record for good in the community where he makes his home. Bishop Williams pastored Mason Memorial Church for 49 years. He also founded Outreach for Christ Chapel in Richmond, Va. and Manna House in Virginia Beach, Va. He was consecrated Bishop of Inner Cities Ministries in 2004. His vision for God's people was to impact the community in a practical way through the Word of God. His many accomplishments include: Chaplain of the Norfolk City Jail; first black minister to syndicate a television program with CBN reaching over 50 states; builder and organizer for COGIC Highrise for the Elderly and Williams Village Apartments. He trained sons and daughters in the ministry who now pastor churches all over the country. He was known as the "Preacher's Preacher." A public visitation will be on May 13 from 10am-1pm at Mason Memorial COGIC 744 Goff Street; the wake service live stream will begin at 4:50 pm. The funeral service live stream will begin at 10:50 am on May 14; private entombment following the funeral service. The streaming links will be at the beginning of Bishop Williams obituary page on riddickfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.