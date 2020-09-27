1/1
David Bernard Code III
1958 - 2020
David Bernard Code III, better known as Timmy, was born in Norfolk, VA on July 12, 1958 to David G. Code, Jr and Vera Beslow Code (both deceased) the eldest of four children: Christopher Code, deceased, Selina Code-Edwards and Jeffery Code. David relocated to Washington D.C. where he attended college and lived for 20-years. He also spent several years in Georgia where he continued his career as an Engineering Drafter. David relocated back to Norfolk, Virginia in 2017 and was employed with Alion Science and Technology, Department of Defense. He was a member of Calvary Revival Church. A memorial service will be held, 2pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
