David Bernard Code III, better known as Timmy, was born in Norfolk, VA on July 12, 1958 to David G. Code, Jr and Vera Beslow Code (both deceased) the eldest of four children: Christopher Code, deceased, Selina Code-Edwards and Jeffery Code. David relocated to Washington D.C. where he attended college and lived for 20-years. He also spent several years in Georgia where he continued his career as an Engineering Drafter. David relocated back to Norfolk, Virginia in 2017 and was employed with Alion Science and Technology, Department of Defense. He was a member of Calvary Revival Church. A memorial service will be held, 2pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store