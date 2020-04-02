|
David Byron Casteel, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Capt. Byron David Casteel, MD, U.S Navy and Eileen Josephine Casteel.
He served in the U.S Marine Corps in Vietnam. He worked at the Portsmouth Police Department from 1973-1980, Chesapeake Sheriff's Department from 1980-1988 and the Suffolk Sheriff's Department from 1988-1992.
David is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anita G. Casteel; daughters, Michele Dunning (Bubba) and Suzanne Dillard (Rob); six grandchildren and one great grandchild due in May; brothers, Michael T. Casteel of Las Vegas, NV, Phillip O. Casteel (JoAnn) of Fairfax, VA, Paul Casteel (Song) of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Dianne Cole (Ray) of Stafford, VA and four nephews and one niece and a special friend, James Boone.
He loved and protected his family and was there for us always. He was the love of my life; my best friend and I am so thankful for having been his wife. We will be together again. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory in Suffolk will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020