The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Resources
More Obituaries for David Casteel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Byron Casteel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Byron Casteel Obituary
David Byron Casteel, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Capt. Byron David Casteel, MD, U.S Navy and Eileen Josephine Casteel.

He served in the U.S Marine Corps in Vietnam. He worked at the Portsmouth Police Department from 1973-1980, Chesapeake Sheriff's Department from 1980-1988 and the Suffolk Sheriff's Department from 1988-1992.

David is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anita G. Casteel; daughters, Michele Dunning (Bubba) and Suzanne Dillard (Rob); six grandchildren and one great grandchild due in May; brothers, Michael T. Casteel of Las Vegas, NV, Phillip O. Casteel (JoAnn) of Fairfax, VA, Paul Casteel (Song) of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Dianne Cole (Ray) of Stafford, VA and four nephews and one niece and a special friend, James Boone.

He loved and protected his family and was there for us always. He was the love of my life; my best friend and I am so thankful for having been his wife. We will be together again. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory in Suffolk will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -