National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4736
David Eckhardt
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Donation Episcopal Church
David C. Eckhardt


1929 - 2019
David C. Eckhardt Obituary
Long time Virginia Beach resident David C. Eckhardt, in his ninetieth year, passed on August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family and support of Intrepid Hospice. David was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Crout) Eckhardt, his parents Engelhardt A. Eckhardt and Elizabeth (Hunt) Eckhardt, his step mother Mabel (Rawlings) Eckhardt, his brother Douglas L. Eckhardt and wife Lois (Rockwood) Eckhardt, and his brother Robert H. Eckhardt and wife Mary (Campbell) Eckhardt. He is survived by son James (Jim) B. Eckhardt and wife Clara (Peaches) Eckhardt and son Leo; daughter Virginia (Reed) Christy, husband Michael Christy, and daughters Allie & Miranda; son Richard R. Eckhardt; daughter Katherine D. Baum, husband Harry L. Baum, Jr., and children, Taylor and Jordan. We will all miss him. Open Service. All friends and family welcome. David was a man of Faith, a lifelong Episcopalian, and member of Old Donation Episcopal Church. Final services will be a Celebration of his life at his church 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
