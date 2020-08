PORTSMOUTH - David Clinton Keffer, 72, of Summerset Drive passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Portsmouth on March 21, 1948; and was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Helen Keffer and his brother, Mark Keffer, Jr. David retired as a machinist / mechanic from the PWC at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth after 32 years of service.He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Theresa N. Keffer; a daughter, Jeannette Keffer Cessna, and her husband Brett; a son, David Peyton Keffer; a granddaughter, Kelsey Payton Keffer; a niece, Annette Keffer Tucker and her daughter Jessica; and his close friends, Bobby Baker and Floyd Carlsen.David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was truly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery. Viewing hours will be on Tuesday from 12 noon to 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com