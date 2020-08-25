1/1
David C. Keffer
1948 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - David Clinton Keffer, 72, of Summerset Drive passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Portsmouth on March 21, 1948; and was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Helen Keffer and his brother, Mark Keffer, Jr. David retired as a machinist / mechanic from the PWC at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth after 32 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Theresa N. Keffer; a daughter, Jeannette Keffer Cessna, and her husband Brett; a son, David Peyton Keffer; a granddaughter, Kelsey Payton Keffer; a niece, Annette Keffer Tucker and her daughter Jessica; and his close friends, Bobby Baker and Floyd Carlsen.

David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was truly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery. Viewing hours will be on Tuesday from 12 noon to 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
