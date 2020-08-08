David Dawson Cannady, 73 of Oxford died peacefully of natural causes in Huntersville on August 1, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1947 in Durham County to the late William Marshall Cannady and Ruby Faulkner Cannady.



David grew up in Oxford North Carolina with his loving parents and his older brother, Marshall "Bubba." He was a member of Oxford Baptist Church. As a scholar and an all-star, all-state athlete, David graced the halls, courts and fields of JF Webb High School with the determination of a champion. He helped lead his football, basketball, baseball and track teams to many victories and championships, was named most valuable player in the state in basketball and football his junior and senior years, and was awarded as the first inductee to JFWebb Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a track scholarship and as a Morehead Scholar candidate.



After college, he married Debby Peebles, raised a family of two daughters, pursued a career in auto insurance in Winston-Salem and Virginia Beach and remained a lifelong, passionate fan of the Carolina Tarheels. He was loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. His survivors include his daughters, Camille Hartnett and husband Michael of Huntersville, and Nicole Cannady of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Abigail and Gavin Hartnett and Ruby and Georgia Powers.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, Aug 15 at Meadowview Memorial Park, Oxford, NC. In honor of David's love for the Carolina Tarheels please feel free to wear Carolina Blue to his service. A celebration of life will be held at his daughter Camille's home in Huntersville at a later date. Please send an email with subject Celebration of Life to Camille.hartnett@yahoo.com if you would like to be notified about the details of this celebration.



Memorials may be made to The UNC Educational Foundation known as "The RAMs Club" https://ramsclub.com/ James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



